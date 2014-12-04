The owner of the Deb Shops retail chain filed its second bankruptcy in less than four years on Thursday, blaming outdated stores and competition in the teen and young women's fashion business, according to court documents.

Deb Stores Holding LLC said it would seek a buyer of the business, but if it failed to do so, it planned to conduct a going-out-of-business sale at its 295 stores, according to filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Investors in Deb Stores Holding include affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, Abelco LLC and Styx Partners LP, according to court documents. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)