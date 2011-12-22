LONDON, Dec 22 (IFR) - Fourth quarter euro-denominated debt issuance fell to its lowest since the final quarter of 2002, Thomson Reuters data released on Thursday showed, as the eurozone sovereign crisis reduced investor appetites and made deal execution difficult.

Volumes reached a mere USD152bn equivalent, well below even the USD229bn raised at the peak of the banking crisis during the fourth quarter of 2008. However, on an annual basis, the picture was not as bleak with euro-denominated volumes at USD1.299bntn, down 4% compared to 2010, a much better outcome than US dollar-denominated issuance which dropped 21% to USD2.794tn.

Globally, debt issuance saw its slowest quarter since the last quarter of 2008 at USD951bn, down 18% from the previous quarter and down 11% versus 2010 at USD5.486tn.

Financial issuance was amongst the most affected, dropping by 4% versus last year and 10% versus the already dismal third quarter. According to Thomson Reuters, financials raised USD234bn equivalent globally versus USD259bn the previous quarter.

Issuance has not been this low since the last quarter of 2008 when it reached USD150bn and the first quarter of 2009 when financials took USD188bn out of the market.

Borrowing could remain depressed following a take-up of EUR489.19bn at the European Central Bank's inaugural three-year Long-Term Refinancing Operation on Wednesday. Expectations are that this will now ease the pressure on banks' refinancing activity.

According to RBS research, around EUR800bn of secured and unsecured European bank debt comes due in 2012. As well as a large take-up at the LTRO, banks are likely to shun unsecured funding for covered bonds.

The covered pipeline has steadily been building over recent weeks with ING, DNB Boligkreditt and Lloyds TSB Bank the latest borrowers to announce plans for deals early in 2012.

Meanwhile, supra, sovereign and agency issuance was also materially down versus the previous quarter at USD238bn, a drop of 34%. Issuance should pick up in the first quarter of the New Year, as is usually the case.

The trend in favour of corporate bonds was clearly evident in the Thomson Reuters data. Issuance from the sector dropped a mere 1% year-on-year to USD1.197tn and was up 21% versus the previous quarter as investors piled into the perceived safe-haven asset-class.

Whether this continues to be the case next year is a different question, however, and analysts have warned that the impact of bank deleveraging would also be felt in the corporate market.

"The combination of a recession backdrop, tighter credit and rising downgrade risk will weigh on non-financial credit in 2012," analysts at RBS wrote in mid December. "We forecast that high-yield default rates will rise to 5.6% from 2.5% currently and that spreads will widen to 220bp for iTraxx Main and 1000bp for iTraxx Xover in 1Q 2012. Will corporates lose their safe-haven status? Corporate fundamentals remain strong, but some sectors and countries have shown signs of deterioration. In our view, credit investors need to concentrate on names and sectors which can resist a prolonged de-leveraging environment."