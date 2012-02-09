LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Chinese banks, which have more
than Rmb50bn (USD7.83bn) of negotiable CDs due this year, are
starting to feel the squeeze from the arrival of foreign credits
in the offshore renminbi market.
In some cases, Chinese banks are paying nearly three times
more than they did last year as spoiled investors demand yields
more commensurate with the levels paid by foreign issuers.
Tighter renminbi liquidity is also to blame. But bankers in
China say that this alone would not warrant funding costs to
have risen to the extent they have.
There have been some clear examples recently of the new
world order that the foreign presence has created in the Dim Sum
market. On Thursday, China Development Bank placed a Rmb500m
one-year CD at 2.9% via Barclays Capital.
The bank could be celebrating as it got better levels than
the Rmb361m CD it priced the week before at 3%. Or if compared
to the 3.2% that Bank of China had to pay recently for a Rmb360m
one-year CD.
But compare these deals to similar transactions in February
2011 and the picture is not so rosy. Then, ICBC Asia, for
instance, paid 1.1% for a Rmb3bn one-year CD.
Those levels, however, are harder to justify to investors
used to getting top-notch credits paying more. For instance,
A3/A- rated Korean retailer Lotte Shopping closed its debut Dim
Sum bond in early February, raising Rmb750m from a three-year
deal at 4%. Mexican telco America Movil (A2/A-/A), part of
Carlos Slim's empire, paid 3.5% for its debut Dim Sum bond when
it issued Rmb1bn of three-year money a couple of weeks ago.
"Chinese banks are willing to pay up but some foreigners are
even more aggressive," said a DCM banker.
For Korean borrowers the deals are worth it even when they
pay up. Bankers said Lotte Shopping's deal, for instance, could
be swapped into dollars at Libor plus 250bp, or about 3%. That's
quite favourable at a time when US dollar liquidity is
relatively tight.
Demand side pressures
To add to the problems that the additional supply from
foreigners are causing, the demand side is also under pressure.
On January 31, the HKMA published the renminbi deposits data
for December 2011 which posted the largest monthly drop since
the take-off of the market in mid 2010.
The renminbi deposits stood at Rmb588.5bn (US$93bn), down
6.2% month-on-month, reflecting tighter liquidity in the
offshore renminbi market.
As a result, now almost all banks in Hong Kong have raised
their Hong Kong deposit rates and Dim Sum CD yields to retain
renminbi funds.
CD issuance in Hong Kong via the offshore branches of
Chinese banks is one of their major sources of funding --
especially for those banks which have small retail networks.
But bankers say no relief is in sight for them. As long as
the basis swaps remain negative, there will be opportunistic
foreign issuers coming to the Dim Sum market.
So, Chinese banks seem to have few options but to pay up as
every one of them wants to expand their offshore businesses in
spite of restrictions on how much they can issue offshore.