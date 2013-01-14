NEW YORK Jan 14 American credit card holders in
their late 20s and early 30s have more debt than older
consumers, repay it more slowly and risk dying in debt if they
don't curb their spending habits, a new study showed on Monday.
Researchers that people born between 1980 and 1984 have on
average $5,689 more debt than their parents had at the same
stage of their lives, and $8,156 more than their grandparents.
"If what we found continues to hold true, we may have more
elderly people with substantial financial problems in the
future," said Lucia Dunn, a co-author of the study and a
professor of economics at Ohio State University.
"Our projections are that the typical credit card holder
among younger Americans who keep a balance will die still owning
money on their cards," she added in a statement.
Dunn, and Sarah Jiany, of Capital One Financial in McLean,
Virginia and a co-author of the study, analyzed two large
monthly surveys which included data on borrowing and repayment,
enabling them to estimate when Americans will be able to repay
their credit cards.
The findings were published in the journal Economic Inquiry.
"We have data on how they pay off credit cards as well,
which gives us a more complete picture of their debt situation,"
Dunn said. "This allows us to estimate more precisely when
Americans will be able to pay off their credit card debts."
Working with data from 1997 to 2009, the researchers studied
how 32,542 people aged 18 to 85 accumulated and repaid their
credit card bills. They compared 15 five-year-period birth
groups, such as people born from 1915 to 1919, the oldest group.
People born between 1985 to 1989 were the youngest studied.
The researchers also compared people in different age groups
but with similar educations, incomes and marital status, and
estimated that the payoff rate of younger credit card holders
was 24 percentage points lower than their parents, and 77 points
lower than their grandparents' rates.
"Credit is more readily available now, and there have been
changes in interest rates and less stigma attached to having
credit card debt, which may all make younger people today more
willing to go into debt," Dunn explained.
The study also showed that credit card holders react to
higher minimum payments by paying more than they have to.
But Dunn said the results were a cautionary tale.
"If our findings persist, we may be faced with a financial
crisis among elderly people who can't pay off their credit
cards."