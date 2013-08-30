* Guodian set to issue first equity-eligible perpetual bond
HONG KONG, Aug 30 (IFR) - Companies in China are looking to
a new way to reduce their leverage - at least on paper - just as
analysts step up calls for the world's second-largest economy to
reduce its debt burden.
Shanghai-listed Guodian Power Development is preparing an
offering of Rmb1bn (US$163m) in perpetual medium-term notes that
looks set to become the first corporate hybrid in China's
domestic capital markets. The landmark paper is expected to
qualify as equity for accounting purposes, helping Guodian
reduce its leverage ratio.
The transaction could set a template for hybrid capital in
China, where many companies are grappling with rising
debt-to-equity ratios and banks are under pressure to rein in
the use of their balance sheets.
According to the IMF's Global Financial Stability Report,
issued in April, the average debt-to-equity ratio of Chinese
non-financial companies has risen more than 30 percentage points
since 2007 and now stands above the key 100% level.
"For a balanced panel of some 900 listed companies, the
median ratio of earnings to interest expenditure fell to 2.4 by
mid-2012, down from 4.4 nine years earlier," the report said,
highlighting how Chinese companies are spending more to service
debt.
Guodian is a good example. The company and its subsidiaries
are regular visitors to the bond market, having amassed
outstanding debt of Rmb38.9bn and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73%.
"The company's debt keeps increasing and the liquidity
declining every year. Its debt structure needs to be improved,"
said local rating agency Dagong.
Under International Financial Reporting Standards, perpetual
bonds count as equity as long as they do not have a set maturity
and the call is an option of the issuer.
While that is commonplace in the international markets,
perpetual bonds are unprecedented in China.
"The deal will count 100% as equity for Guodian (for
accounting purposes). This is totally new and we are still doing
preparation work in order to promote the deal to more
investors," said a source close to the offering.
SECOND ATTEMPT
Guodian is not the first corporate issuer to try its hand at
a perpetual note in China. China Merchants Group cancelled a
potential Rmb1bn perpetual medium-term note earlier this year,
as it found the coupon that investors demanded too high.
The deal had looked set to break a taboo in the local
market, since China's company law bars the issuance of bonds
without fixed maturities.
However, perpetual notes can be issued under medium-term
note format, thanks to a loophole in the regulations of the
National Association of Financial Market Institutional
Investors.
The regulator states that "medium-term notes are
debt-funding tools for non-financial institutions to issue in
the inter-bank market, but are not called 'bonds'." In defining
perpetuals as medium-term notes, rather than bonds, issuers may
be able to put out corporate hybrids without violating current
laws.
According to a prospectus IFR obtained, Guodian's planned
perpetual medium-term note will come with call options to allow
the company to redeem the paper from the sixth year and every
five years thereafter, with a step-up at the first call date.
The coupon for the first five years will be determined
through bookbuilding. At the first call date, the coupon will
reset to the initial spread over the prevailing five-year
government bond, plus an additional 300bp.
Agricultural Bank of China will be the bookrunner and lead
manager on the deal, while CICC will be a joint lead. Dagong has
rated both the deal and the issuer AAA.
Although it still requires the approval of the National
Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, sources
have confirmed that leads have been promoting the offering to
investors and roadshows are being arranged.
Once it happens, more can be expected to follow.
