By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Not so long ago, employers
competed for younger workers with unlimited snacks and foosball
tables. But with total student debt now at more than a trillion
dollars in the United States, a new trend may be starting to
emerge: debt relief as a perk.
Consulting giant PwC announced Tuesday that it is
offering $1,200 annually to employees at the two most junior
levels to help pay down student debt. PwC hires 11,000 new
employees a year from college campuses. A whopping 80 percent of
the company's staff are millennials - the demographic group that
spans ages 22 to 35.
"We are taking some of that burden off of them in the
initial phases of their career," says Shannon Schuyler,
principal, U.S. corporate responsibility leader and chief
purpose officer at PwC. "And it does not come with golden
handcuffs.
Gabriela Gutierrez, who started as an associate at PwC in
August, has about $30,000 in student debt.
Her employer offers some good perks, like yoga classes and a
small gym. "That is really nice," Gutierrez says. But the most
valuable one for Gutierrez - as well as for her friends - is
getting student loan relief, she says.
Almost 7 in 10 college grads owe money, with an average debt
of $28,400 for the Class of 2013, according to the Institute for
College Access and Success.
A recent study by IonTuition found that nearly 80 percent of
those with student loan debt want to work for a company that
offers repayment assistance - with a matching opportunity. More
than half of those surveyed would rather have the amount they
are paying for healthcare go towards their student loan balance.
And about half of respondents would prefer contributions to
student loan payments rather than to a 401(K) retirement plan.
Companies are contributing $50 to $200 a month to help
employees pay down student debt, according to Brendon McQueen,
chief executive officer of employee student loan management firm
Flex395.
ChowNow, an online food ordering company, and a client of
Flex395, recently started offering a matching program to help
some of their employees pay back student debt. ChowNow
contributes up to $1,000 a year.
BALL AND CHAIN
Student debt is a ball and chain for young people, and is
often a bigger priority than retirement, says Christopher Webb,
ChowNow's chief executive officer. "Like everything, you have to
stand out to attract talent," Webb says.
ChowNow also offers a 401(k) and continues to have fun perks
like unlimited cold brew coffee and a ping pong table.
Andrew Josuweit, chief executive officer of student loan
advice site Student Loan Hero, says priorities are changing for
recent college graduates.
"If you are a young adult, and you are just out of school,
it makes a lot more sense to pay off your debt instead of
focusing on your 401(k)," Josuweit says.
Of course, investing at an early age should be a priority as
well, Josuweit says. But depending on the level of debt and the
interest rate, it makes sense to run the numbers. Student Loan
Hero and Flex395 owner Tuition.io both have tools to help manage
student debt, including analyzing costs, along with the benefits
of earlier payments.
And while it is tough to compete with free tacos and regular
happy hours, the reality-driven millennial generation may perk
up to companies when they hear about programs that make them
financially fit.
