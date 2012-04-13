MUMBAI, April 13 A unit of India's Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services is looking to raise $200 million worth of yuan-denominated bonds and will market the sale to investors in a roadshow next week, two sources close to the deal said on Friday.

RBS and Deutsche Bank will be underwriters for the deal, the sources added. (Reporting By Archana Narayanan; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)