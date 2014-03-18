LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - UK pension and insurance funds
could help meet a potential GBP4bn inflation-linked funding need
from utilities, renewables and Operational Offshore Transmission
Owners, Macquarie said on Monday at the launch of an
infrastructure debt fund.
The British government has sought to encourage more
public/private partnerships, with a particular focus on
institutional investors that ordinarily look for
inflation-matching returns like those offered by many
infrastructure projects.
However, these partnerships have been hit after the
financial crisis as banks, which had acted as intermediaries in
such deals to provide inflation swaps, have cut back in the
derivatives.
But there is still a need on the borrowing side, said James
Wilson, chief executive of Macquarie's Infrastructure Debt
Investment Solutions (MIDIS).
"If we split it out, we basically arrive at a number of
something like GBP4bn per annum as being the potential demand
for inflation-linked debt," he said, basing the figure on annual
demand from three core sectors - utilities, renewables and
Operational Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs).
Macquarie suggested it was not necessary for banks to act as
middle men and that direct partnerships between infrastructure
projects and institutional investors offered better returns.
"Removing that mediation and providing a vehicle for these
two sides to work together much more closely, we believe creates
a significant efficiency and, particularly for pension funds, a
significant investment opportunity," said Andrew Robertson,
MIDIS' head of investor structuring and strategy.
Wilson and Robertson were speaking at the launch of a new
fund solely focused on UK inflation-linked infrastructure
investment which, the bank said, was the first of its kind in
Britain.
The fund will focus solely on investment grade
infrastructure projects, with a particular emphasis on the
smaller-scale projects that require less time to complete. Such
projects have tended to be more common, with 83% of the 748 UK
projects completed since 2004 costing GBP250mln or less, the
bank said citing Infranews data. Almost 65% have cost less than
GBP100mln.
Such funds entering the market could help infrastructure
debt allocation become more efficient, said Moody's senior vice
president for Project and Infrastructure Finance, Andrew
Davison.
"The market for inflation-linked paper is relatively thin,
although appetite is growing," he said.
"Bringing an inflation-linked debt fund to the market will
certainly increase liquidity in the space and offers the
potential for a better match between projects with
inflation-linked revenues and the way in which those projects
could be leveraged."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Helene Durand and
Anil Mayre)