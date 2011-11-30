Whenever there is doubt regarding the economic growth, inflation is high, and interest rates are rising due to monetary tightening, equity valuation goes down. As the interest rate is rising, so is the return from the debt instrument. Due to risk aversion, investors with a low risk appetite prefer to invest in debt instruments. High risk appetite investors also get into capital preservation mode and reallocate funds towards debt instruments.

The best time to park your money in a debt instrument is at the peak of the interest rate cycle. We all know inflation is increasing day by day and RBI is trying to tame it by monetary tightening.

DEBT INSTRUMENT

A debt instrument is an asset that pays fixed returns over time. It has a fixed maturity period after that the investors can liquidate the asset and gets the principal with the remaining interest dues.

Debts are low risk, low return assets. The liquidity is low to medium.

There are many debt types available to investors:

1. Fixed deposits

2. Debt mutual funds

3. Bonds and debentures

4. Government managed saving schemes (NSC, KVP, PPF)

(For more personal finance stories, you can also visit www.bankbazaar.com)

CHOICES AVAILABLE FOR INVESTORS

Despite the low-risk and low-return nature of debt investment, debts within their own set vary in risk and return. Government securities and bank deposits are almost risk free (let's ignore inflation and interest rate risk), while corporate debts are riskier. Let's take a look at the choices available to investors.

For investors with low-risk appetite and long-term investment horizon

As per the new Direct Tax Code, which is expected to be implemented from April 2012, PPF investments will continue to be governed by EEE (Exempt, Exempt, Exempt) and not EET (Exempt, Exempt, Taxable), which means investment, accumulation and withdrawal - all three related to this kind of investment will be tax exempt. So investment in PPF is recommended if DTC implements this rule from 2012. Investment in PPF also acts as a tax saving instrument which adds to the overall return on investment. Government securities and schemes are other options for risk-averse investors.

For investors with moderate risk appetite and short-term investment horizon

Investment in debt funds and FDs is a good option for investors with short to medium term investment horizon. Debt funds invest in various types of debt securities and are professionally managed. Most of the debt funds are highly liquid so money can be parked in them for a short term. Once the economic condition improves and interest rate eases, this money can be reallocated to equity portfolio. If you as an investor simply want to sit and enjoy life till normalcy in market returns, then medium-term FD can be a very good option for you as returns are attractive too.

A note on Direct Tax Code

The direct tax code is expected to take out various debt instruments available to investors for tax saving purpose. Investment in government-managed saving schemes (NSC etc.) and infrastructure bonds for tax saving purpose are a strict no for the time being as the upcoming DTC proposes to remove them from the categories of exempted income. Investors should wait for more clarity in DTC before they invest in them for tax saving purposes.

DISCLAIMER

BankBazaar.com is an online marketplace where you can instantly get the lowest loan rates, compare and apply online for your personal loan (click here), home loan (click here), car loan (click here), credit card (click here) from India's leading banks and NBFCs.