LONDON, March 10 Debt issuance in emerging markets has got off to the slowest start to a year since 2010, dropping by more than a third compared with the same period last year, as investor interest turns to developed countries, Thomson Reuters data shows.

International emerging-market debt issuance dropped 35 percent for the year to March 10, according to research published on Tuesday, amounting to $73.48 billion across 126 deals.

Analysts attributed the decline to bond markets drying up in emerging-market economies such as Russia, which has been battered by falling oil revenues and international sanctions, and Brazil, reeling from a corruption scandal.

"My feeling is that it is driven by a sharp decline in key countries such as Russia, Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa," said Per Hammarlund, emerging markets strategist at SEB.

A rising dollar, prompted by expectations U.S. interest rates will rise later this year, and a bond-buying programme begun this week by the European Central Bank are drawing money out of emerging markets, analysts say.

Borrowers in Russia, whose financial markets have come under pressure as the price of oil falls, have issued no bonds so far this year, for the first time since 2001. The same period in 2014 saw seven deals amounting to $4.5 billion from Russia, Thomson Reuters said.

Issuance in Brazil, where a corruption probe at state-run oil company Petrobras has ignited a political crisis and hit financial markets, is down 97 percent, its slowest start since 1999, Thomson Reuters said.

"Brazil has had a particularly significant impact on overall issuance as Petrobras used to be the single largest issuer in EM before the corruption scandal caused a delay in auditors to sign off on its 3Q 14 results," Hammarlund said. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Larry King)