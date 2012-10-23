LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - UniCredit SpA became the first bank from the eurozone periphery to issue subordinated debt in over a year on Monday, and the depth of investor demand could lead to similar deals from other peripheral national champions.

Demand for the Italian bank's deal defied the lead managers' expectations as a flood of over EUR4bn of orders flowed in throughout the morning for the EUR1.25bn 10-year bullet.

"UniCredit was the logical next step in the Tier 2 market that has been evolving over the past year," said Andy Young, head of FIG syndicate at Credit Suisse.

"A number of other peripheral borrowers will be looking closely at this transaction and tracking its performance. I don't think there's a single bank in Europe that is where it needs to be in terms of capital creation."

The rehabilitation of the subordinated bond market began with Nordic banks Nordea, DNB Bank and more recently SEB, before evolving to weaker credits like ABN AMRO and Erste Bank.

As it happens, UniCredit itself was the last peripheral Tier 2 issuer in April 2011, and is now the first bank to test investor appetite for peripheral sub debt which has an explicit reference to looming bail-in regimes.

LOOMING BAIL-INS

Lead managers Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UniCredit began testing investor appetite for the trade at mid-swaps plus 530bp area, before pricing the deal at 510bp with a 40bp new issue premium.

One banker explained the new issue concession was offered to compensate investors for the reference to the European Crisis Management Directive (CMD) which is set to come into force in 2015 and will give regulators powers to imposes losses on bondholders in a resolution situation.

Similar to Austrian bank Raiffeisen Bank International, the reference to the CMD and statutory loss absorption language is included in the risk factors rather than in the terms and conditions of the bond.

ABN AMRO by contrast included the reference in the terms and conditions, which is seen by investors as a more aggressive approach and hence a more costly one.

The new UniCredit deal followed a week-long investor roadshow that saw the borrower meet with some 50 investors, many of whom had concerns about peripheral debt.

"There have been a lot of questions about Italian sub debt but I think in general most accounts are comfortable with the UniCredit name," said a banker.

Fears about peripheral subordinated debt were ignited in recent months by news out of Spain that subordinated debt issued by the country's banks could suffer losses in a restructuring even before owners of hybrid instruments - usually treated as junior - are fully wiped out.

However, looking at the distribution of UniCredit Tier 2 deal, it's clear that a wide range of investors throughout Europe were keen to hold some long-dated peripheral paper.

UK & Ireland proved most receptive taking 28%, France followed with 16%, Italy 13%, Germany & Austria 10%, Benelux 9%, Switzerland 7%, Asia & Middle East 5%, Iberia 5%, US offshore 4% and others 3%.

By account type, funds took 74%, banks and private banks 15%, insurance companies and pension funds 9% and others 2%.

UNCONVINCED

While UniCredit attracted over 350 investors, some accounts say they need more convincing that anything has fundamentally changed in the Spanish and Italian banking markets.

"Investors that are willing to buy into these deals are implicitly assuming that the ECB and ESM actions will be sufficient to remove volatility from the Italian sovereign markets," s ai d Roger Doig, fixed income analyst at Schroders.

" But if volatility returns to sovereign spreads, long dated sub debt paper of a national champion bank will be particularly exposed." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)