NEW YORK Feb 10 A divided federal appeals court
in New York allowed more than 100,000 potential plaintiffs to
pursue class action litigation accusing Leucadia National Corp
and a law firm of fraudulently cutting corners to win
default judgments in debt collection cases.
Tuesday's 2-1 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals came after the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
and Federal Trade Commission warned that a contrary ruling could
undermine the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a 1977 law
designed by Congress to police unscrupulous debt collectors.
The lawsuit focused on "sewer service," a long-running
practice where debt collectors fail to serve complaints on
debtors, and later falsely certify to courts that service was
made and that the cases have merit.
Sewer service often ends in default judgments because
debtors do not know to appear in court. It can lead to bank
account seizures, wage garnishments and ruined credit scores.
Four New York City residents, led by Monique Sykes of the
Bronx, challenged lawsuits filed from 2006 to 2009 in New York
City civil courts on behalf of Leucadia, which like rivals buys
consumer debt at pennies on the dollar and tries to collect in
full.
Leucadia was represented in more than 99 percent of the
collection lawsuits by the Mel S. Harris law firm, a debt
collection specialist that the plaintiffs called a "default
judgment mill." A process server, Samserv Inc, was also sued.
In September 2012, Circuit Judge Denny Chin certified class
actions arising from the Harris firm's lawsuits.
Writing for the 2nd Circuit majority, Circuit Judge Rosemary
Pooler agreed that the plaintiffs' claims had enough in common
to allow a class action.
Pointing to allegations that one Harris employee supposedly
certified the merits of 20 lawsuits per hour, Pooler said it was
"undisputed" that he did not review the underlying documents.
Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs dissented. He said there were
too many individual issues to justify a "unwieldy" class action
where "hungry lawyers" might earn a big payday.
"This is class litigation for the sake of nothing but class
litigation," Jacobs wrote.
Leucadia also owns the Jefferies Group investment banking
and securities firm. The company, its lawyer Miguel Estrada, the
Harris firm's lawyer Paul Clement, and a Samserv lawyer did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The plaintiffs' lawyer Matthew Brinckerhoff welcomed the
decision.
"The problem of unscrupulous debt collectors is nationwide,"
he said in an interview. "This class action provides a framework
to obtain relief for a large number of victims."
In a brief supporting the debtors, the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau and FTC said the 1977 debt protection law was
meant to curb abuses that could cause bankruptcies, marital
instability, job losses and privacy invasions.
They said "the act's purposes would be disserved" by
accepting defense arguments that debtors could not recover
because any false statements were directed at the civil court,
not the debtors themselves.
The AARP and the National Consumer Law Center also supported
the plaintiffs.
The case is Sykes et al v. Mel S. Harris and Associates LLC
et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-2742.
