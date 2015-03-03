March 4 Ride service Uber is buying mapping and
search startup deCarta for an unspecified amount, technology
website Mashable said on Tuesday, citing an Uber representative.
Uber would buy deCarta's technology and talent through the
deal, which closes later this week, Mashable reported.
DeCarta provides a software platform that focuses on
location-based service technology, including mapping, routing
and turn-by-turn navigation.
Thirty out of 40 deCarta employees will remain with the
company, including Kim Fennell, chief executive officer and
president, the website said.
Uber could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)