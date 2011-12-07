Dec 7 Shares of Future Capital Holdings rose more than 7 percent on Wednesday after a newspaper report said Deccan Chronicle Holdings was acquiring a controlling stake in the Future Group's financial services firm for 6-7 billion rupees ($116.7-$136.2 million).

Shares of Deccan Chronicle fell as much as 3.6 percent in the opening trades before bouncing back more than 2 percent.

The Economic Times reported that India's largest retailer Pantaloon Retail (India) had sold its entire stake in Future Capital Holdings.

In a separate transaction, Pantaloon has also sold its 26 percent stake in its insurance joint venture, Future Generali Life, to Mumbai-based Industrial Investment Trust (IITL) for 2.5-3 billion rupees, the report said citing unnamed people close to the development.

India's largest retail chain, Pantaloon Retail, and Future Capital are part of Kishore Biyani-run Future Group. Biyani has exited the financial services business through these two transactions, the report said.

"It's news to me. I am not aware of any such development," the newspaper quoted Deccan Chronicle Chairman T. Venkatram, as saying.

Officials of Pantaloon Retail and Deccan Chronicle could not be reached immediately for a comment by Reuters.

Earlier in August, sources had told Reuters that Future Group was in talks with potential buyers including JPMorgan and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co to sell Future Capital Holdings.

At 9:28 a.m. (0358 GMT) shares in Future Capital Holdings were trading up 5.86 percent at 144 rupees while that of Deccan chronicle were up 2 percent at 48.25 rupees. Shares in Pantaloon Retail were down 2.28 percent at 182 rupees.

($1 = 51.4 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)