MUMBAI The National Stock Exchange said trading of shares in Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd (DCHL.NS) would be suspended from January 23, saying the newspaper publisher failed to provide shareholding and financial information.

The NSE said Deccan Chronicle had not provided financial results and information on shareholding patterns as required for listed companies.

The exchange also said Deccan Chronicle had not provided a corporate governance report or a share capital audit report.

Deccan shares plunged 84.5 percent last year as the company struggled to repay debts. The media company was forced to sell an Indian Premier League cricket franchise for various defaults.

NSE also announced trading in shares of IOL Netcom Ltd (IOLB.NS) would also be suspended on January 23 after the company failed to provide financial results.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)