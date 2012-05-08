* Q1 sales up 1.3 pct to 118 mln euros
BRUSSELS May 8 Belgian PVC window frame maker
Deceuninck said on Tuesday its sales for the first
quarter rose, helped by a strong performance in the United
States and central Europe.
The group, which gave no outlook for 2012, said that while
new construction in the United States remained at historical
lows, demand from the renovation market was solid.
Sales fell in western Europe mainly as a result of the
negative economic situation, Deceuninck said.
The group said at its 2011 results in February that sales in
the first quarter looked stable due to mild weather at the very
start of the year.
Deceuninck said this trend continued into the second
quarter.
Sales for the first quarter increased 1.3 percent to 118
million euros ($154 million), with sales in the United States
increasing 15.9 percent, central Europe rising 6.8 percent and
western Europe falling 5.7 percent.
Deceuninck gave no profitability figures but said that it
was aiming to pass on higher raw materials costs to the market.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
