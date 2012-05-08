* Q1 sales up 1.3 pct to 118 mln euros

BRUSSELS May 8 Belgian PVC window frame maker Deceuninck said on Tuesday its sales for the first quarter rose, helped by a strong performance in the United States and central Europe.

The group, which gave no outlook for 2012, said that while new construction in the United States remained at historical lows, demand from the renovation market was solid.

Sales fell in western Europe mainly as a result of the negative economic situation, Deceuninck said.

The group said at its 2011 results in February that sales in the first quarter looked stable due to mild weather at the very start of the year.

Deceuninck said this trend continued into the second quarter.

Sales for the first quarter increased 1.3 percent to 118 million euros ($154 million), with sales in the United States increasing 15.9 percent, central Europe rising 6.8 percent and western Europe falling 5.7 percent.

Deceuninck gave no profitability figures but said that it was aiming to pass on higher raw materials costs to the market.

($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter)