BRUSSELS, July 17 Belgian PVC window frame maker
Deceuninck said on Tuesday it had secured 140 million
euro ($171 million) of financing from a syndicate of banks to
cover the next five years.
"This agreement finally concludes one of the most
challenging chapters in the 75 year history of Deceuninck,"
Chief Executive Tom Debusschere said in a statement.
The new five year funds will replace credit facilities put
in place in September 2009, consisting of a syndicated bank
facility expiring in September 2013 and senior secured notes
maturing in September 2014.
The new financing consists of a 100 million euro
multi-currency revolving credit facility and a 40 million euro
three-and-a-half year term loan.
Deceuninck, which has suffered from declining or stagnant
construction markets and rising raw material costs, said the
conditions had eased compared with the existing loans and that
it was now allowed to pay a dividend.
The new financing deal has been agreed with five financial
services groups -- ING, BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, Commerzbank and
Banque LB Lux.
Deceuninck, which also makes a range of PVC-based products
for the construction industry and also acoustic walls out of
recycled PVC, such as along highways, is active across Europe,
in Turkey and in the United States. ($1 = 0.8188 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)