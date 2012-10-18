BRUSSELS Oct 18 Belgian PVC window frame maker
Deceuninck said on Thursday its third-quarter sales
had risen by 5.1 percent in the third quarter, but that it still
could not provide guidance for the full year.
Deceuninck, which makes a range of PVC-based products for
the construction industry, said sales in the July-Oct period
rose to 147.1 million euros ($193.0 million). Analysts had on
average expected a figure of 145 million euros.
For the first nine months sales were up 3.1 percent.
The company said the debt crisis continued to weigh on
consumer confidence and that most countries in Europe were
showing a decline. However, sales in Russia, Turkey and the
United States were developing well.
"This mixed picture, combined with a short order book, does
not allow Deceuninck to provide a quantified guidance for full
year 2012," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)