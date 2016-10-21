Oct 21 Veterinary drug company Dechra Pharmaceutical said non-executive chairman Michael Redmond would retire from the board on Friday.

* Redmond, who joined the company in June 2001, would be replaced by Tony Rice

* Performance in the first quarter of the financial year was in line with management expectations with all of the recent acquisitions performing well.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)