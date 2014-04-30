BRIEF-Lilly Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 revenue $5.228 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.21 billion
LONDON, April 30 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Group revenue for q3 ended 31 march 2014 was 4.7% ahead of last year
* Overall group trading in q3 was in line with management expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $5.228 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.21 billion
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.