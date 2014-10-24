Oct 24 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Group revenue for Q1 increased by approximately 12 pct at
constant currency (6 pct reported)
* Group trading in Q1 has been in line with management
expectation
* Group trading in Q1 has been in line with management
expectations and was consistent with positive momentum
experienced in second half of our prior financial year
* Previously reported in Q4 2014 financial year suspension
of clinical trials for a feline endocrine drug, we have now
decided to terminate further development of this product
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: