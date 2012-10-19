BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics appoints Marcio Souza as chief operating officer
* Appointments of Marcio Souza to chief operating officer and Christine Utter to principal financial officer and treasurer
LONDON Oct 19 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Overall trading remains in line with management expectations * Revenue growth in Q1 is 21.9 percent ahead of last year (24.9 percent at
constant currency) * Pharma - Finance director Simon Evans to leave to pursue other
interests * Made an excellent start to the year and its financial position remains strong
* Blueprint medicines announces new phase 1 clinical data for Blu-285 in advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors and plans to pursue expedited development in patients with a pdgfrα d842v mutation