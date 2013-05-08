LONDON May 8 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Group revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2013 was 14.6% ahead of

last year * After good trading in April does not see Q3 performance materially impacting

FY expectations * In the third quarter our European pharmaceuticals segment grew revenues by

69.8% * Revenue from us pharmaceuticals was below last year by -14.4% in the third

quarter * Revenue in the services segment decreased in the third quarter by -2.5%