BRIEF-Innate Immunotherapeutics' FY loss before income tax widens to $7.1 mln
* FY loss before income tax $7.1 million versus loss of $ 4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 8 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Group revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2013 was 14.6% ahead of
last year * After good trading in April does not see Q3 performance materially impacting
FY expectations * In the third quarter our European pharmaceuticals segment grew revenues by
69.8% * Revenue from us pharmaceuticals was below last year by -14.4% in the third
quarter * Revenue in the services segment decreased in the third quarter by -2.5%
LONDON, May 31 Britain's cost-effectiveness agency NICE has decided that Merck & Co's immunotherapy drug Keytruda can be used in previously untreated lung cancer patients under special funding arrangements.