BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical's owner, senior management plan to increase shareholdings
April 19 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd
Jan 13 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Pharma - update ahead of the group's half-year financial results for
the period ended 31 December 2013 * Group revenue up by approximately 4% versus the equivalent period last year * Operating profit estimated to be in line with management expectations * Source text
April 19 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd
April 19 Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture Co Ltd