By Alistair Barr
| Sept 13
Sept 13 E-commerce start-up Decide.com is
launching a guarantee on Thursday, claiming it will help online
shoppers handle increasingly swift price swings known as dynamic
pricing.
Decide.com crunches data to tell shoppers the best products
to buy and also when to buy them.
The latter service is becoming more important as Amazon.com
Inc and other online retailers change the prices of
some products by the hour and even by the minute. Twenty percent
of products tracked by Decide.com change price each day, and
some change a dozen or more times a day.
The company's new guarantee covers all buy recommendations
on its website - over 200,000 products daily across at least 75
categories such as electronics, appliances and tools.
If the price drops below what the consumer paid within two
weeks after making the purchase, Decide said it will pay the
difference in cash, up to $200 per product. The guarantee is
free for Decide users.
In the future, it will be offered as part of a Decide.com
paid membership.
"The new age of dynamic online pricing - where product
prices change daily - can be a real headache for shoppers," said
Mike Fridgen, chief executive of Decide.com. "Our new guarantee
stands behind our predictions about when to buy to get the best
price."
Decide was co-founded by Internet search expert Oren Etzioni
and backed by investors, including Starbucks Corp
chairman Howard Schultz's Maveron, a venture capital firm.