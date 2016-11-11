UPDATE 6-Saudi Arabia, Russia push to extend oil output cut until March 2018
* Ministers pledge 'to do whatever it takes' to cut stockpiles
DECISION ON DAKOTA ACCESS LINE EASEMENT, FINAL FINDINGS EXPECTED WITHIN THE NEXT FEW DAYS, LIKELY MONDAY - US ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS SPOKESWOMAN
* Ministers pledge 'to do whatever it takes' to cut stockpiles
CONAKRY, May 15 Chinalco has asked Guinea to let it take over the whole of the troubled Simandou iron ore mine project, sources familiar with the matter say, as Beijing pursues a global strategy to secure key resources for its vast economy for decades to come.