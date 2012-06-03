June 3 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp, which makes the popular Uggs line of footwear, could jump as much as 40 percent this year as supply costs drop and new retails stores open, according to a report in Barron's weekly financial newspaper.

While short sellers, most of whom believe Uggs are a fad that will fade, have recently benefited from a drop in the stock, many shoe retailers say demand continues to be strong, especially in winter months, the report said.

High prices for sheepskin in 2011 harmed the company's results last year, but in 2012 so far prices for the material are down 35 percent, the report said.

The company also plans to open 24 new retail locations of its own, mostly in Asia and Europe, this year to boost results, the report said.