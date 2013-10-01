BRIEF-Exxon Mobil says Rex Tillerson's 2016 compensation was $27.4 mln
* Rex Tillerson's 2016 total compensation was $27.4 million versus $27.3 million in 2015
Oct 1 Oct 1 Deckers Outdoor Corp: * Deckers outdoor corp : barclays raises price target to $70 from $65; rating overweight * J c penney company inc : barclays cuts price target to $10 from $20; rating equal weight * Lululemon athletica inc : barclays raises price target to $85 from $80; rating overweight * Michael kors holdings ltd : barclays raises price target to $80 from $74; rating overweight For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
* Rex Tillerson's 2016 total compensation was $27.4 million versus $27.3 million in 2015
* Announces cross streets, product update that allows riders to enter their cross streets as a pick-up or drop-off destination - blog Source text: (http://ubr.to/2p0Dmwh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)