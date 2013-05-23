May 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Thursday it raised Dedham, Massachusetts' general obligation
bond rating to AAA from AA-plus with a stable outlook.
"The upgrade follows a trend of robust operating results
improving reserves to very strong levels," said S&P credit
analyst Victor Medeiros in a statement.
The upgrade also takes into account management's actions to
lower the Boston suburb's other postemployment benefit liability
as well as management's willingness to negotiate health
insurance reforms and use the savings to fund 100 percent of its
annual required contribution, the rating agency said.