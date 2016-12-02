Dec 2 Windpower developer Deepwater Wind said on Friday its 30-megawatt wind farm located offshore from Block Island, Rhode Island, has completed the testing phase and is expected to start commercial operations in a few days.

Deepwater, which is principally owned by an entity of investment firm D.E. Shaw Group, said it is currently finalizing operations protocols with the New England grid operator to get final approval to start commercial operations.

The Block Island Wind Farm, which will be the United States' first offshore wind farm, will supply most of Block Island's power, according to the company's website.