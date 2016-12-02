Dec 2 Windpower developer Deepwater Wind said on
Friday its 30-megawatt wind farm located offshore from Block
Island, Rhode Island, has completed the testing phase and is
expected to start commercial operations in a few days.
Deepwater, which is principally owned by an entity of
investment firm D.E. Shaw Group, said it is currently finalizing
operations protocols with the New England grid operator to get
final approval to start commercial operations.
The Block Island Wind Farm, which will be the United States'
first offshore wind farm, will supply most of Block Island's
power, according to the company's website.
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)