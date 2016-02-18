(Repeats story originally published on Feb 17, no changes)
By Meredith Davis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Feb 17 Nathan Applebee's family
in Seneca, Illinois has farmed using John Deere equipment since
the 1930s. The family still owns his great-grandfather's 1938
Model A, one of the first row-crop tractors.
All the equipment down to the lawnmower on the Applebee farm
comes in Deere & Co's signature green. This year, though,
he said his loyalty will not translate into any purchases of new
Deere equipment.
"I have what I need," Applebee, 32, said after checking out
a $355,000 Deere 8345 R tractor, with a 345 horsepower engine,
and the latest in digital connectivity to enable precision
planting. Features include connections to Internet cloud
servers, additional display monitors for tractor functions and
autosteer.
With U.S. farmers bracing for a third year of declining
incomes, many have said they cannot afford those upgrades.
The Department of Agriculture has estimated U.S. net farm
income will be $54.8 billion in 2016, down nearly 55 percent
from 2013.
That means tough times for Deere & Co and rivals AGCO
Corp, CNH Industrial NV and Claas KGaA mbH
.
Deere is scheduled to post first-quarter fiscal 2016 results
on Feb. 19. Analysts expect Deere to report that revenue slid to
less than $5 billion from about $6.2 billion a year ago.
The reasons for the slump were evident last week among
farmers at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville,
Kentucky.
Deere's new tractors are marvels compared to the 1938 Model
A that Applebee's great grandfather rode, with its 25 horsepower
engine, 4-speed transmission and 14-gallon fuel tank.
Deere's new tractors have inputs for iPads and can be
outfitted with receivers to guide global positioning systems
(GPS) aiding precise placement of seeds, fertilizers or
pesticides. The GPS receivers cost from $3,000 to $12,000 or
more.
Deere and rivals have kept technology investments a priority
even as revenue and net income have fallen. But some farmers
said the high-tech gear is out of reach.
Jon Soeller, 40, bought a new John Deere planter in
2014 for his family farm in Ripon, Wisconsin. He estimates it
would cost him $90,000 to $100,000 to upgrade with a John Deere
ExactEmerge retrofit kit that would allow him to plant faster
and more precisely.
"It is not worth it to me. I don't think John Deere knows
the price of corn is $3," Soeller said. His father will instead
buy a new grain bin to store crops in hopes that prices rise.
Deere invested about $1.4 billion on research and
development for new products and technology in 2015. It has
forecast that 2016 R&D investment will drop 3 percent. In early
February, John Deere closed a deal to buy Monosem, a European
maker of precision planters. Deere entered a joint venture in
2015 with software developer DN2K to develop a platform for
agricultural advisors and professionals.
Deere officials have said these investments will pay off for
farmers in the long run.
"You're not just throwing seed in the ground and tossing
dirt behind it," said Laura Donaldson, a business analyst in
John Deere's Precision Agriculture group. "There is a science
that is important to our customers,"
(Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Joseph White and David
Gregorio)