Feb 26 Caterpillar Inc and Deere & Co
said on Friday they are cutting a total of 170 jobs yet
another step in the consolidation of the slumping U.S. heavy
machinery sector.
Deere, a leading maker of farm and construction equipment,
said 100 employees will be placed on indefinite layoff effective
April 1 in two of the company's factories in Iowa that make
construction and forestry machinery.
Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of construction and
mining equipment, said it will halt production of its on-highway
trucks, eliminating 70 jobs.
Both companies have faced declining sales as global
construction activity slows.
Deere shares were up about 0.5 percent at $79.98 and
Caterpillar shares were 1.6 percent higher at $67.53 in early
trading.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis)