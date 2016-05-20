(Adds comments from CFO, outlook for financing arm)
May 20 Deere & Co on Friday cut its
fiscal-year profit outlook further and reported lower quarterly
earnings on weak demand for its farming and construction
equipment, sending its shares down nearly 5 percent.
Sales of the company's agricultural machinery have stalled
as the U.S. farm economy is in the third straight down year.
Deere's sales have also suffered in Brazil, the world's largest
exporter of soybeans, during a recession and political turmoil.
In the smaller construction and forestry segment, sales of
new machines have fallen because of abundant supplies of used
equipment.
Also, profitability at the John Deere Capital Corp financial
services arm has been hurt by declines in the value of leased
equipment, unfavorable financing spreads and higher provisions
for credit losses.
Deere reduced its fiscal-year net income forecast to $1.2
billion. In February, it had cut the outlook to $1.3 billion
from $1.4 billion.
On a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer
Raj Kalathur said maintaining Deere's single-A credit rating was
the company's highest priority.
While research and development as well as dividends remain
key, Kalathur said cash would be allocated to "higher
priorities" before share repurchases.
J.P Morgan analyst Ann Duignan said on Friday that Deere,
along with other agriculture, construction and mining equipment
companies, could face higher costs due to increased cold rolled
steel prices, which were up 64 percent year to date.
"Given these industries are already under significant
pressure, ... the opportunity to offset higher costs with price
increases is likely very limited," Duignan wrote in a research
note.
Executives on the conference call said steel prices would
have minimal impact for fiscal 2016 but posed more of a risk for
2017.
Deere forecast a fiscal-year sales decline of 9 percent,
less steep than the 10 percent it had previously expected.
Net income attributable to Deere fell to $495.4 million, or
$1.56 per share, in the second quarter ended on April 30 from
$690.5 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $461.46 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue decreased by 4 percent to $7.88 billion, while
analysts had expected $6.72 billion.
In the agriculture and turf segment, sales were flat at $5.7
billion. Global sales in the construction and forestry segment
fell 16 percent to about $1.4 billion.
Equipment sales fell 6 percent in the United States and
Canada and decreased 1 percent internationally.
John Deere Capital's net income dropped 40 percent to $69.6
million. Deere cut the unit's net income outlook to $480 million
from $525 million for the fiscal year.
Shares of Deere were down 4.8 percent at $78.29 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)