Nov 26 Deere & Co, the world's largest farm equipment maker, said it expected a drop in equipment sales in the current quarter, hurt by lower corn prices and falling farm incomes.

The company, which also makes construction equipment, said it expects its overall machinery sales to fall about 21 percent in the quarter ending Jan. 31.

Deere's shares fell 4 percent to $84.25 premarket on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)