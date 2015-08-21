Aug 21 Deere & Co, the maker of John Deere tractors, reported a 40 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak demand for its agriculture equipment.

Net income attributable to Deere fell to $511.6 million, or $1.53 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from $850.7 million, or $2.33 per share, a year earlier.

Deere's farm and turf equipment sales, which account for more than two-thirds of total revenue, fell 24 percent to $5.31 billion.

Total revenue declined 20 percent to $7.59 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)