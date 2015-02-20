BRIEF-Weight Watchers International reports Q1 EPS $0.16
* Weight Watchers announces first quarter 2017 results and raises full year 2017 guidance
Feb 20 Farm equipment maker Deere & Co posted a 43 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a decline in sales of tractors, harvesters and other farm machinery.
Net income attributable to Deere fell to $387 million, or $1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $681 million, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 16.6 percent to $6.38 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAO PAULO, May 2 State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro and partners in Brazil's massive offshore prospect Libra are taking a series of steps to improve efficiency that could help them target a break-even price for oil of $35 a barrel.