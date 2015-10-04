METALS-Firmer copper prices pull most metals higher
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper futures rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
NEW YORK Oct 4 The United Auto Workers union informed Deere & Co its members ratified a six-year labor agreement, the union said on Sunday.
Deere and the UAW had reached a tentative agreement on Thursday to replace the six-year master labor contract that expired at midnight on Sept. 30.
The company and UAW, which represents about 10,000 Deere manufacturing employees at 12 factories in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, have been in negotiations since late August. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Marquee Energy Ltd announces corporate update, year-end 2016 financial and operating results and year-end 2016 reserves