NEW YORK Oct 4 The United Auto Workers union informed Deere & Co its members ratified a six-year labor agreement, the union said on Sunday.

Deere and the UAW had reached a tentative agreement on Thursday to replace the six-year master labor contract that expired at midnight on Sept. 30.

The company and UAW, which represents about 10,000 Deere manufacturing employees at 12 factories in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, have been in negotiations since late August. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)