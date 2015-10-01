Oct 1 Deere & Co said it reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to replace the six-year master labor contract that expired at midnight on Sept. 30.

The tentative agreement is for six years and will be presented to members for a ratification vote, the world's largest maker of farm equipment said in a statement.

Other terms of the agreement will not be made public, Deere said.

The company and UAW, which represents about 10,000 Deere manufacturing employees at 12 factories in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, have been in negotiations since late August.

The UAW is currently skidding toward clashes with at least two of Detroit's Big Three automakers as rank and file workers reject compromises on wage increases, benefits and work schedules that their leaders had urged them to accept.