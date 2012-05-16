* Q2 EPS $2.61 vs Wall St view of $2.53
* Raises 2012 net income view to $3.35 bln
By Lynn Adler
May 16 Deere & Co posted higher quarterly
earnings and sales that topped estimates and raised its
full-year profit outlook on Wednesday on rising global demand
for farm equipment.
The U.S. farm sector is booming on higher worldwide food
demand and as biofuels help drive up crop production. Companies
like Deere are benefiting from record-high farm income that is
spurring farmers to update their equipment.
"Deere is hitting on all cylinders," said Gary Bradshaw,
portfolio manager at Hodges Capital in Dallas.
Sales increased by double digits in the agriculture, and
construction and forestry equipment divisions during the
quarter.
"Trying to feed everyone, and with more folks going into the
middle class that want to eat more meat and protein, you need to
feed more cattle and hogs and plant more corn, milo and wheat,"
Bradshaw said. With commodities prices up, farmers' "pockets are
full and they tend to run and buy more equipment."
The world's largest farm equipment maker said fiscal
second-quarter net income rose to $1.056 billion, or $2.61 per
share, from $904.3 million, or $2.12 a share, a year ago. The
results topped the average estimate of $2.53, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales of equipment operations rose to $9.4 billion from
$8.33 billion a year earlier. Worldwide net sales and revenues
increased 12 percent to $10.01 billion in the quarter, above the
average estimate of $9.7 billion.
The company also raised its forecast for 2012 net income to
about $3.35 billion from $3.275 billion.
Deere's shares erased premarket gains to trade 0.7 percent
lower at $76.04 early on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Overall, this is a good quarter, slightly better than
consensus estimates, but not as strong a quarter as competitors
have delivered," William Blair analysts wrote in a note,
explaining the fading share price.
"We still see moderate upside levers from European farm
equipment, share repurchases, and construction volumes in 2012,
partly offset by adverse currency."
U.S. farmers planted the largest corn crop in 75 years this
year, underscoring greater need for tractors and combine
harvesters.
Loans to buy farm machinery and equipment stayed strong even
as farmers also bought more equipment with cash, U.S. Federal
Reserve data showed.
Deere said in March it plans to invest $70 million to expand
large tractor production at its Waterloo, Iowa, facility,
increasing its bet on growing global demand for agricultural
machinery.
Moline, Illinois-based Deere is working on more than a dozen
major plant expansions globally and plans to spend $1.3 billion
on capital investments this year.
"Our extensive investments in new products and additional
global capacity are moving ahead at an accelerated rate," Samuel
R. Allen, chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
"They put Deere in a sound position to respond to a rising
global need for food, shelter, and infrastructure in the years
ahead."
Competitor AGCO Corp scorched Wall Street estimates
on May 1, with a 50 percent earnings surge in the first quarter
on strong sales in North America and a pickup in European demand
for agricultural equipment.
CNH Global NV posted quarterly results on April 25
that blew past analysts' expectations as strong wheat, corn and
other commodities prices led farmers to buy equipment.