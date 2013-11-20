Nov 20 Deere & Co : * Announces record fourth-quarter earnings of $807 million * Q4 sales $9.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.68 billion * Says forecast calls for income of $3.3 billion in 2014. * Q4 earnings per share $2.11 * Says company equipment sales are projected to decrease about 3 percent for

fiscal 2014 * Q4 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Company equipment sales to be down about 2 percent for the first quarter

compared with year-ago periods * Says worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to

decrease by about 6 percent for full-year 2014 * Full-year 2014 net income attributable to deere & company for financial

services operations is expected to be about $600 million * Sees fiscal year 2014 net sales down about 3% versus FY 2013 * Sees Q1 2014 net sales down about 2 percent versus Q1 2013 * U.S. farm commodity prices for corn 2014/15 forecast of $4.50 dollars per

bushel versus previous 2013/14 forecast of $4.90 dollars per bushel * Sees FY 2014 total U.S. farm cash receipts $377.7 billion versus previous

forecast of $379.7 billion * U.S. farm commodity prices for soybeans 2014/15 forecast of $11.00 dollars

per bushel versus previous 2013/14 forecast of $11.25 dollars per bushel * Sees fiscal 2014 capital expenditures forecast about $1.2 billion * FY 2014 earnings per share view $7.98, revenue view $34.44 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 revenue view $6.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * U.S. farm commodity prices 2013/2014 forecast for corn of $4.40 per bushel

* U.S. farm commodity prices 2013/2014 forecast for corn of $4.40 per bushel and $12.50 per bushel for soybean