Nov 23 Reuters) - Deere & Co posted lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday as a global farm recession and weak construction equipment markets kept heavy machinery sales slow.

Net income attributable to Deere fell to $285.3 million, or 90 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Oct. 31 from $351.2 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)