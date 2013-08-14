BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
CHICAGO Aug 14 Deere & Co posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong sales of its tractors and harvesters in North and South America.
The world's largest maker of agricultural equipment recorded a fiscal third-quarter profit of $996.5 million, or $2.56 a share, up from $788 million, or $1.98 a share, for the same period last year.
Sales rose 4 percent to $10 billion, the company said.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.