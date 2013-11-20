(Corrects in 3rd paragraph to show revenue fell, not rose, 3 percent)

CHICAGO Nov 20 Deere & Co reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong sales of its tractors and harvesters, and forecast 2014 earnings that topped estimates.

Deere, the world's largest maker of agricultural equipment, reported net profit of $806.8 million, or $2.11 per share, up from $687.6 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $9.451 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the Moline, Illinois-based company to report a profit of $1.89 a share on revenue of $8.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Deere also said it expects to post a fiscal 2014 profit of about $3.3 billion, down from $3.54 billion in fiscal 2013, but well above expectations of $3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher and Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)