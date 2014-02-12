Feb 12 Deere & Co posted a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as the
company's efforts to control costs offset moderating demand from
farmers for its tractors, harvesters and other agricultural
machinery.
The world's largest maker of farm equipment said it had
earned $681.1 million, or $1.81 a share, in the first quarter
ended Jan. 31, up from $649.7 million, or $1.65 a share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average expected the Moline, Illinois-based
company to report a profit of $1.52 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters estimates.
Total sales and revenue from financial services rose 3
percent to $7.65 billion.