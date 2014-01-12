PARIS Jan 12 French online music group Deezer
is studying a commercial and industrial agreement with Korean
electronics group Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which
might also take a stake in its capital, a French weekly said.
Le Journal du Dimanche also reported that French
video-sharing website Dailymotion, owned by French telecoms
operator Orange, is in talks with software maker
Microsoft about a stake in its capital.
The two French firms were not immediately available for
comment.
Privately-held Deezer, created in 2006, says it has more
than 12 million users worldwide and a catalog of 30 million
songs, to which users can get free, unlimited access for 12
months. It also sells paying subscriptions, which offer ad-free,
unlimited music streaming.
The company is one of the main competitors of Swedish online
music group Spotify, which in November raised 250 million
dollars from private investors.
Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard said last month that
Dailymotion was close to signing a partnership in the United
States and was working on another in Asia to help it to take on
market leader YouTube.
Though he did not name the companies, Richard said the
potential U.S. partner is "a major player" in the digital
economy and described the Asian company as "a significant
regional operator".
Orange had been in talks with United States-based web portal
Yahoo last year to sell a 75 percent stake in
Dailymotion, but the deal foundered in May after France's
industry minister slammed the idea of one of the country's most
visible start-ups being "devoured" by Americans.