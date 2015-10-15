(Corrects to 300 million euros from up to 406 mln and to show
number of shares offered will vary based on price)
PARIS Oct 15 Music streaming service Deezer
said it expects to raise 300 million euros ($343 million) from
selling new shares when it lists on the Paris stock exchange
later this month.
Deezer said trading of its shares on Euronext Paris would
start on Oct. 30 as it looks to raise cash to try to keep up
with larger, deeper-pocketed rivals such as Apple Inc
and Sweden's Spotify.
"The IPO will allow us to accelerate our growth and continue
to play a leading role," Chief Executive Hans-Holger Albrecht
said in a statement on Thursday.
Deezer and its rivals represent a shift in the music
industry, away from buying and downloading tracks to listening
online to songs stored remotely. The company has 6.3 million
subscribers who can listen to a catalogue of 35 million songs
for 9.99 euros a month.
The company set a price target for the initial public
offering of between 36.40 euros and 49.24 euros, and plans to
sell 8.242 million new shares at the lowest price, falling to
6.092 million at the highest.
Deezer said it expected net proceeds of about 291 million
euros. An over-allotment option to increase the number of shares
sold by 15 percent could bring additional gross proceeds of 45
million, it said.
Deezer's largest shareholder with 27 percent is tycoon Len
Blavatnik's Access Industries, while Orange owns 11
percent. Three music labels, Warner Music, Sony Music
and Universal Music, part of Vivendi, together own
close to 15 percent of the shares.
Analysts have put a potential stock market value of about 1
billion euros on the company.
BNP Paribas and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are acting as
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO.
Citigroup and Societe Generale are acting as joint bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8740 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander and
Andrew Callus)