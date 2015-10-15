(Adds CEO comments, background, details)
PARIS Oct 15 Music streaming service Deezer
said it aims to raise 300 million euros ($343 million) selling
new shares to fund marketing as it chases more subscribers to
take on bigger rivals such as Apple and Sweden's
Spotify.
Deezer said it will have a value of between 900 million and
1.1 billion euros following its initial public offering (IPO)
later this month.
"The IPO will allow us to accelerate our growth and continue
to play a leading role," Chief Executive Hans-Holger Albrecht
said in a statement on Thursday.
Deezer and its rivals represent a shift in the music
industry, away from buying and downloading tracks to listening
online to songs stored remotely. The company has 6.3 million
subscribers who can listen to a catalogue of 35 million songs
for 9.99 euros a month.
Chief Operating Officer Simon Baldeyrou said the company
aimed to raise 300 million euros and would adjust the number of
shares sold according to where they were priced within a 36.40
euro to 49.24 euro range.
This would mean selling 8.242 million new shares at the
lowest price, or 6.092 million at the highest.
Deezer said it expected net proceeds of about 291 million
euros. An over-allotment option to increase the number of shares
sold by 15 percent could bring additional gross proceeds of 45
million.
Trading of the shares on the Euronext Paris stock exchange
is due to begin on Oct. 30. The offer price will be set on Oct.
27.
Deezer's largest shareholder with 27 percent is tycoon Len
Blavatnik's Access Industries, while Orange owns 11
percent. Three music labels, Warner Music, Sony Music
and Universal Music, part of Vivendi, together own
close to 15 percent of the shares.
The share sale will "enable the group to develop and enlarge
its subscriber base", Deezer said, adding that it would invest
in marketing and promotions, as well as campaigns with telecom
operators and other partners.
Present in 180 countries but with the bulk of its clients in
France, some 4.8 million of Deezer's paying customers get access
because the service is bundled with their mobile service from
telecom operators like Orange, Vodafone and Deutsche
Telekom.
Deezer's biggest challenges will be competing with Spotify,
with its huge lead in the United States, and Apple's new music
streaming service.
BNP Paribas and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are acting as
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO.
Citigroup and Societe Generale are acting as joint bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8740 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan and Joseph Sotinel; Editing by Ingrid
Melander, Andrew Callus and Adrian Croft)