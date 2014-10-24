By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Online music service
Deezer is acquiring radio and podcasting app Stitcher, adding a
vast catalog of talk radio programs that the company hopes will
make it stand out in a crowded streaming music market.
Deezer said the acquisition will give it access to roughly
35,000 radio shows and podcasts, including popular talk radio
programs such as This American Life and BBC.
Deezer did not disclose financial terms of the deal for
Stitcher, which was founded in 2008 and has raised nearly $19
million in funding, according to media reports. Stitcher's
service is built-in to 50 different car models, according to
Deezer.
Digital music is attracting a growing number of consumers
and companies as sales of physical compact discs decline.
Earlier this week, Google Inc updated its
Play Music service with new recommendation features that the
company acquired through its purchase of startup Songza. Apple
Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Spotify and Pandora Media
Inc are all vying to attract consumers to their streaming
music services.
Deezer, which is based in Paris, has said it has 5 million
paying subscribers.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic:Editing by Cynthia Osterman)