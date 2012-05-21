LONDON, May 21 (IFR) - Deeply indebted companies under
pressure to refinance cheap bank loans with high-yield bonds or
new loans in coming months are at risk of downgrades, and may
even default, following a sharp rise in funding costs, according
to a report from Fitch Ratings.
Less than 10 of a portfolio of 300 privately-rated leveraged
credits will generate enough cash to be able to repay maturing
debt obligations amounting to EUR150bn in 2013-2016, and which
peaks in 2015, Fitch said in a report published on Monday.
In order to meet those obligations, companies will try to
delever via asset sales, raise more equity from their owners or
conduct outright sales to cash-rich corporates, but the vast
majority will have to refinance with more expensive debt.
Cash pay loan margins on recent amend and extend primary
transactions range between E+450-700bp, according to Fitch.
That's a sharp increase from levels closer to margins of
E+200-350bp on legacy loans arranged in 2006-2007 at the height
of the leveraged buyout boom, the agency added.
High-yield financings costs have also risen sharply, with
one issuer - recently restructured German roofing materials firm
Monier - balking at investor demands for coupons in excess of
10.5%.
Among the biggest impacts will be on downgrades, the agency
said.
"Refinancing is likely to erode interest cover metrics for
refinanced issuers and potentially put downward pressure on
some," Fitch said.
That decline in interest cover will lead to significant
ratings migration for around 50% of the 300 credits analysed by
Fitch. Credits rated at B-, however, could drop into the Triple
C category as debt maturities approach and if refinancing
conditions remain challenging, Fitch said.
Historically, 40% of credits rated CCC or below have
defaulted within three years.
"If the cost of then prevailing debt finances is simply too
much to bear for the weaker credits, there will be little option
other than for them to undergo some form of capital
restructuring either through increased equity participation or
debt write down," Fitch said.
The latter will lead to defaults under Fitch's criteria.
Leveraged loan default rates in Fitch's 300 portfolio
peaked at 9.5% in 2009 mainly due to cyclical credits in need of
new capital at the height of the recession and increased risk
aversion. Default rates are currently running at around 5%,
according to Fitch.
Credits rated B- or lower - typically the most aggressively
leveraged and last transactions to the market in 2006 and 2007
with the lowest costs of funds - will be most affected by higher
refinancing costs.
In a stress test scenario, Fitch estimated that credits
rated B- would rise by 260bp to 820bp. Credits in the Single B
category, meanwhile, were assumed to see a 150bp rise in funding
costs with the risk that this rises as CLOs get closer to the
end of their reinvestment periods in 2014.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)