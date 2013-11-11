* Bankers fear rare technical default in Singapore
By Kit Yin Boey
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (IFR) - A simmering battle between
Singapore conglomerate Fraser & Neave and its bondholders
related to the company's plans to spin off its property division
has drawn the attention of the city state's central bank.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore has approached bankers
and investors to gather information on a consent solicitation
that F&N launched last week.
The discussions came after IFR reported that bondholders
were unhappy with a consent solicitation process launched by F&N
that will clear the way for the spin-off of Fraser Centrepoint,
the group's core property asset, and the early repayment of
around S$808.25m (US$652.7m) of outstanding Singapore dollar
bonds.
F&N needs the approval from holders of six series of bonds
as the spin-off will breach certain covenants of its debt. If
bondholders fail to consent to the spin-off and the company
proceeds with it, this would constitute an event of default and
would allow creditors to demand immediate repayment of the bonds
at par.
In addition, the company wants to include a call option by
June 30 2014 in all the bond issues, indicating that it plans to
redeem all the outstanding notes well ahead of maturity.
Investors are concerned that F&N will continue with the
demerger, whether or not it gets all the votes, leading to a
technical default. At least one investor has submitted a
complaint to the MAS.
The spin-off plans follow the company's acquisition by
Thailand tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi in a US$11.2bn
takeover earlier this year.
The central bank's interest underlines the significance of
the case in Singapore, where events of default are extremely
rare. Market participants fear that such an action from a
blue-chip company with no cash-flow problems will have wider
repercussions.
"If the MAS allows F&N to (get to an event of) default,
despite its ability to pay up, then what will stop other issuers
from adopting the same process?" said one investor. "That will
undermine investor confidence."
The standoff prompted F&N to hold a meeting with investors
early last week, while a group of bondholders and lawyers
discussed their options at a private meeting on Wednesday.
"It is not a question of credit, really, it is a question of
credibility, and in turn, Singapore's reputation and
credibility," said one banker.
PRICE IS THE ISSUE
F&N believes the crux of the disagreement is over the price
of the call, and not whether it will default, a company
spokesman explained in an email.
The company spokesman said its proposal was fair and
consistent, and adequately compensated bond investors, balancing
the current market environment, future capital structure and
interests of various stakeholders.
The company was "troubled that a group of sophisticated
investors believe they can exert pressure on the MAS to
intervene to fix prices between commercial parties...," the
spokesman said.
The spokesman, however, did not rule out the possibility of
allowing a technical default.
"If F&N does not obtain the requisite consents, it will
consider its options and make an announcement at the appropriate
time," he said.
The company clarified that the disagreement over the price
of the call option is with only some noteholders.
Indeed, bondholders are expected to agree to F&N's terms on
the lower-coupon bonds, as the investors will not lose money on
them. Bankers said at least four of the six bond series are
likely to clear the process as the call option appears to be at
a level equal or better than the current mark-to-market prices.
However, some investors may withhold their consent on the
higher coupon-bearing notes, where F&N's proposed compensation
would spell a substantial mark-to-market loss.
The row will come to a head on Tuesday, when the final
deadline for consent is due. A bondholder meeting that F&N
arranged is scheduled for Thursday, while shareholders are due
to vote on the demerger on Wednesday. The property assets
account for over 60% of F&N's profits.
